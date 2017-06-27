Adkins named a Distinguished Logan Co...

Adkins named a Distinguished Logan Countiana -

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Logan Banner

Phyllis Adkins, long-time educator and Board of Education member in Logan County, was honored as a "Distinguished Logan Countian" by the Logan County Commission during its meeting June 19. Adkins, who retired from the board last summer after devoting 20 years of service to it, has been a pillar in the Logan academic community for 68 years.

