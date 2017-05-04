Unknown buried at Hatfield Cemetery

Unknown buried at Hatfield Cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

It's getting to be that time of the year when people come from all parts of the world to visit a small rural section of Logan County simply for one reason only - to see the life-sized marble statue of world famous feudal leader Anderson "Devil Anse" Hatfield; his wife, Leviacy, and nearly all of the Hatfield clan's gravesites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last day of school 2 hr LCHS MOM 1
Basketball Player-Noe 2 hr Ha Ha 71
Stratton Photos 4 hr Cit 11
CPS (Child Protective Services) in Logan is a ... (May '09) 6 hr Devil Dog 30
Logan/Chapmanville Baseball Game 7 hr Numero uno 13
Johnathan Porter Getting Off Easy 11 hr Really 34
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 15 hr spocko 1,577
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC