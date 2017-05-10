Phillips, Ojeda announce run for Cong...

Phillips, Ojeda announce run for Congress -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Logan Banner

Within hours of each other Thursday May 11, Del. Rupie Phillips Sen. Richard Ojeda, , announced they will run for West Virginia's Third District congressional seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoeing at the fire dept 3 hr Nothing but trash 22
Homeless shelter 3 hr question 47
Kim tomblin 4 hr C ville girl 2
Chief Logan Park Road 14 hr Common sense 5
Lazy People on SSI. (Nov '15) 17 hr Pinner 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 18 hr Bill Orielly 4,150
News Ojeda to announce run for U.S. Congress - 20 hr Dick Guzinya 12
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC