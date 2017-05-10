Ojeda to announce run for U.S. Congre...

Ojeda to announce run for U.S. Congress -

1 hr ago

State Senator Richard Ojeda will reportedly announce his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday May 11 at 5 p.m on Midelburg Island in Logan.

Logan, WV

