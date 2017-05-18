Mitchell Heights mayor talks trash -
Various problems related to trash collection captured the lion's share of Monday night's Mitchell Heights town council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|5 min
|Old Grand Dad
|713
|Ojeda to announce run for U.S. Congress -
|1 hr
|NewGuy
|23
|Pete Browning / Angel Rice
|3 hr
|Hillbilly
|2
|Who is the best Quarterback ever at LHS (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Hamm Salad
|58
|Jamya Knoxx racist trouble maker
|14 hr
|Kev
|4
|Racist Logan high
|17 hr
|Hali boi
|39
|Don't Eat at Renos
|22 hr
|Not Me
|2
|Tom Goins dead?
|Sat
|Under the bridge
|6
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC