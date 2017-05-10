Manchin to host town halls with coal miners in Matewan, Oceana and Logan -
This weekend, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin will travel to North Central and Southern West Virginia to host town halls with West Virginia coal miners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ojeda to announce run for U.S. Congress -
|1 min
|NewGuy
|5
|Lazy People on SSI. (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|SSI Forever
|11
|Chief Logan Park Road
|3 hr
|ABC123
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Earl
|4,135
|Kim tomblin
|Thu
|C ville girl
|1
|Rick(Ricky) workman
|Thu
|Lesson Learned
|12
|Anyone know the girl named Crystal who works at... (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Mndurbiz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC