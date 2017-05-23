Grade school theater group a Rocksa Logan

Grade school theater group a Rocksa L...

West Chapmanville Grade School's Little Tigers Theatre group performed School House Rock, Live! Jr. at 7 p.m. May 19 and 20 in the Coalfield Jamboree.

