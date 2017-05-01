Delegate Phillips opposes Gov. Justicea s severance tax plan -
Independent Delegate Rupie Phillips recently said he opposes the tiered severance tax plan Gov. Jim Justice is trying to push through the Legislature this week, saying it treats coal companies unfairly and will cost coal jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnathan Porter Getting Off Easy
|6 min
|NewGuy
|15
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|Missy marcum from draper?
|4 hr
|Hillbilly
|1
|Car Wash at Black Bottom
|8 hr
|Curious
|1
|Stratton Photos
|11 hr
|Crickets
|4
|Hoeing at the fire dept
|14 hr
|Misty H
|16
|Terrendez Framed by Shaun
|19 hr
|Soupy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC