Delegate Phillips opposes Gov. Justicea s severance tax plan

Delegate Phillips opposes Gov. Justice's severance tax plan

Independent Delegate Rupie Phillips recently said he opposes the tiered severance tax plan Gov. Jim Justice is trying to push through the Legislature this week, saying it treats coal companies unfairly and will cost coal jobs.

