Commonsense Connections Week strives to bring government to the people -
Sen. Joe Manchin's team is currently taking on its annual Commonsense Connections Week, a time when representatives of the senator from all over the state set up mobile offices to hear problems from the people Manchin represents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving out at the age 17
|1 hr
|Dolly
|3
|Route 119 Needs Changes ASAP.
|1 hr
|Budda J
|4
|Abuse
|1 hr
|Budda da man
|3
|Mighty Tigers Basketball
|7 hr
|Basketball Billy
|1
|Who should be the next SHERIFF of Logan County ...
|11 hr
|unbiased1
|26
|Leah Vance
|11 hr
|Blah blah
|1
|jeremy davis ?
|12 hr
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC