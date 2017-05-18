Coal Country Rebounding as Demand Ris...

Coal Country Rebounding as Demand Rises and Global Competition Falters

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Transport Topics

Before dawn, a coal miner named Cameron Justice stopped at a gas station in Mingo County, W.V., grabbing two cans of Monster Energy before heading into the pits. He could use the jolt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 10 min Old Grand Dad 706
News Ojeda to announce run for U.S. Congress - 39 min NewGuy 21
Poll Who is the best Quarterback ever at LHS (Nov '08) 3 hr Hamm Salad 58
Jamya Knoxx racist trouble maker 9 hr Kev 4
Racist Logan high 13 hr Hali boi 39
Don't Eat at Renos 18 hr Not Me 2
Homeless shelter 19 hr Tammy Faye 61
Tom Goins dead? Sat Under the bridge 6
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Logan County was issued at May 21 at 12:16PM EDT

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC