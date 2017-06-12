An a oeAmerican Epica -

Monday May 22

The musical contributions of several Logan countians will be featured on the PBS documentary "American Epic" at 9 p.m. May 23. The second installment of the documentary series is titled "Blood and Soil" and it will, in part, explore the musical contributions of Dick Justice, Frank Hutchinson and The Williamson Brothers.

