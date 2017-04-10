Wildflower hike slated at Chief Logan

The Museum in the Park at Chief Logan State Park will host the annual Sue Browning Wildflower Hike at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 22. The event, named for a long-time member of the Logan Garden Club who helped establish the hike 34 years ago, is sponsored by Chief Logan State Park, the Woman's Club of Omar, Museum in the Park and the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. It is free and open to the public.

