West Logan moving forward on collecti...

West Logan moving forward on collection efforts -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Logan Banner

There are a half a dozen businesses in the small town of West Logan that are behind in paying their Business and Occupation taxes and they will be receiving letters about the matter soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ChrisTINA? Stratton? 33 min RebelAirForce dot... 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 44 min RSM 4,071
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 45 min Jim-ca 1,356
Mrs ojeda 2 hr RebelAirForce dot... 22
Can you get a learner's permit if you drop out ... (Jun '11) 7 hr Dumass 85
Suddenlink 7 hr Happycustomer 8
lularoe 13 hr pop 7
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC