We Can Vaudeville Show set for May 5 -

We Can Vaudeville Show set for May 5 -

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

The entertainment format of those simpler times will return to the Coalfield Jamboree Theater in downtown Logan May 5, 2017 for the Annual Vaudeville Review by the Children's Home Society WE CAN Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aracoma High School (May '09) 4 hr Harold Atwell 11
Homeless shelter 5 hr Boo hoo 13
317 dont go there thiefs 6 hr Chris 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Miss priiss 4,090
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 9 hr southern at heart 1,540
Adult entertainment and tourism 13 hr Logic 5
Timmy from peach Tue Chad 13
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC