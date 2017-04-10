PAs critical of budget veto -

PAs in West Virginia are calling on Governor Jim Justice to withdraw his veto of a bill that was unanimously approved by the legislature and would have expanded access to high-quality healthcare, particularly in rural and medically underserved areas of the state. The common sense legislation, S.B. 347, would have given PAs the ability to help more patients in the state by expanding PA prescriptive authority for Schedule III medications to 30 days from the current restriction of 72 hours, and authorized PAs to sign an extensive list of forms that previously had to be signed by a physician, including death certificates.

