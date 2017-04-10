LCC grants $80k to NDCC programs -
The Logan County Commission recently announced it will provide temporary funding for the National Defense Cadet Corps programs at high schools in Man and Logan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|59 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,313
|Mrs ojeda
|2 hr
|HaHa
|19
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Against all odds
|4,064
|Amy runyon
|5 hr
|Want Her
|3
|Nikki (adkins) Farmer (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Joey
|13
|lularoe
|10 hr
|princess
|5
|Blessings or lessons?
|Wed
|Yup ur jealous
|9
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC