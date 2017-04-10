LCC grants $80k to NDCC programs -

LCC grants $80k to NDCC programs -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Logan Banner

The Logan County Commission recently announced it will provide temporary funding for the National Defense Cadet Corps programs at high schools in Man and Logan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 59 min huntcoyotes 1,313
Mrs ojeda 2 hr HaHa 19
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 4 hr Against all odds 4,064
Amy runyon 5 hr Want Her 3
Nikki (adkins) Farmer (Mar '10) 7 hr Joey 13
lularoe 10 hr princess 5
Blessings or lessons? Wed Yup ur jealous 9
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC