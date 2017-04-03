Inmate arrested for taking drugs into Southwestern Regional Jail -
Heather Lynn Neace, 35, of Logan, was arrested and placed into the jail, and during her intake, she was reportedly found to have smuggled drugs into the jail within her person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a guy named Richard Pitsenbarger???? (Jun '11)
|6 min
|Kimmiejo
|9
|Waffle House and/or Cook Out being put at Fount...
|21 min
|Yuck
|6
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|spocko
|1,269
|Jessica Ward (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Bowman hater
|14
|Rick(Ricky) workman
|5 hr
|Too much woman
|9
|Walmart People
|11 hr
|Love their Subs
|18
|Chris Stratton beat his mom and sister! (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|Hdhdh
|40
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC