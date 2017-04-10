In Coal Country, Environmental Regula...

In Coal Country, Environmental Regulations Are Creating Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

In coal country, restoring streams like this one near Logan, W.Va., is a big business. But the practice remains controversial among some scientists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ChrisTINA? Stratton? 33 min RebelAirForce dot... 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 44 min RSM 4,071
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 45 min Jim-ca 1,356
Mrs ojeda 2 hr RebelAirForce dot... 22
Can you get a learner's permit if you drop out ... (Jun '11) 7 hr Dumass 85
Suddenlink 7 hr Happycustomer 8
lularoe 13 hr pop 7
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC