Giggenbach joins prosecution in Porte...

Giggenbach joins prosecution in Porter trial -

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

An assistant Kanawha County prosecutor was appointed Tuesday to assist in the prosecution of a Logan County man accused of assaulting then-state Senate candidate Richard Ojeda last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 hr inbred Genius 1,403
Hoeing at the fire dept 3 hr Wondering 2
Dingess Street Sucks (Jul '13) 7 hr Psycho 16
A Little Pathetic News 19 hr Citizen 4
Shaun Adkins - Silenced by Obama (Jul '13) 22 hr Anya Neese 118
Where is Clevie Hammonds????? (Feb '09) Tue Turkey 8
Suddenlink Tue Happycustomer 9
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC