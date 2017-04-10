Cook honored b WVCAN -

On Wednesday, April 5th, Beth Cook of Logan received the One With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network for her commitment to the Child Advocacy Center movement and the growth of WVCAN.

