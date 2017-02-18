Woman charged with fraud remains in jail

Woman charged with fraud remains in jail

An investigation by West Virginia State Police led to charges for a Harts woman recently. According to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court, the incident in question pertained to alleged fraudulent use of a debit card in Logan County.

