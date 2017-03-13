West Logan looking into collecting on...

West Logan looking into collecting on outstanding debt -

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

The Mayor and council members along with legal counsel discussed moving forward on collecting on several major outstanding debts owed to the town in the form of long unpaid business and occupation taxes in the municipality during their monthly meeting on March 13. Liens and lawsuits are not out of the question if a few local businesses do not pay ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Timmy Farmer 12 min Id hit that 5
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 14 min NotSoDivineMsM 921
Poor Old Chief Logan Park 13 hr Taxpayer 1
Natural or shaved (Jul '16) 14 hr Kelli 10
Looking for dog fights. Must be ligit 15 hr lXSatans Mystic W... 20
Mine classes 17 hr Luv2mine 1
market on rt 44 19 hr Mark n Grace 6
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC