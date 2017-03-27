Story of Jesus to be performed -

Story of Jesus to be performed -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Logan Banner

The Coalfield Jamboree Theater in downtown Logan will host a musical retelling of the Biblical Book of Matthew this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody know of her? (Mar '14) 1 hr Just being Nosey 3
Drunk busdriver 1 hr Smh 9
Can you get a learner's permit if you drop out ... (Jun '11) 3 hr Just asking 82
Liz (Feb '15) 4 hr Just being Nosey 5
Eugen Landau Murphy is BROKE (Mar '13) 4 hr Can you count 50
Timmy Farmer 5 hr Know your info fi... 13
Who remembers K-City (Jan '10) 7 hr howie 177
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC