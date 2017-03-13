Scottish Rite Valley of Logan gets patriotic -
US Army Major and West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda adressed a large crowd of teachers, JROTC cadets and local members of the Masonic Fraternity and their family about the values of patriotism and how the military creates leaders through programs such as ROTC.
