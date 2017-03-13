Scottish Rite Valley of Logan gets pa...

Scottish Rite Valley of Logan gets patriotic -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Logan Banner

US Army Major and West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda adressed a large crowd of teachers, JROTC cadets and local members of the Masonic Fraternity and their family about the values of patriotism and how the military creates leaders through programs such as ROTC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 10 min Faith Michigan 788
Looking for dog fights. Must be ligit 51 min Eric Shinn 2
Basketball Player-Noe 6 hr Guru 79
Wilkinson basketball who the best 6 hr Bow 6
Ojeda, White, etc., and Logan County School(s) 6 hr Rupe 13
News Rock City Cake Co. Grand Opening (Aug '13) 14 hr A frequent customer 20
Timmy Farmer 18 hr Madison Creek 3
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC