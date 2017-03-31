Private donations save cadet programs in Logan County
Students who participate in the Junior ROTC and Junior National Defense Corps programs at all three Logan County high schools will be able to continue to participate in the coming year. A week after Logan County School Board President Paul Hardesty announced funding had been found for the JR ROTC program at Chapmanville, money for the other two schools has also been secured.
