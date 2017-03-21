Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA a...

Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university's...

Marshall alumnus Brad Roeher has received the Excellence in Values Award for his work with the NASA Independent Verification and Validation Program Secure Coding Portal. Roeher, a 26-year old information assurance contractor for NASA, said his job is to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of NASA information.

