Longtime Community servant passes -

29 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

Residents of Route 44 in Logan County were stunned on Wednesday when they heard of of the passing of a longtime community leader on March 13. Ken Nunley was more than just a good neighbor- he was active in his community and with local volunteer activities for decades in Logan County.

Logan, WV

