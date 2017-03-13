Longtime Community servant passes -
Residents of Route 44 in Logan County were stunned on Wednesday when they heard of of the passing of a longtime community leader on March 13. Ken Nunley was more than just a good neighbor- he was active in his community and with local volunteer activities for decades in Logan County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|14 min
|Faith Michigan
|878
|Looking for dog fights. Must be ligit
|43 min
|lXSatans Mystic W...
|20
|Mine classes
|2 hr
|Luv2mine
|1
|market on rt 44
|4 hr
|Mark n Grace
|6
|David Bumgarner (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Winter storm
|6
|dingess (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Winter storm
|69
|Basketball Player-Noe
|7 hr
|Dr drew
|84
|Ojeda, White, etc., and Logan County School(s)
|22 hr
|Resident
|20
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC