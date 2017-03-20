Logan County senator confident medical marijuana bill can pass Senate
Senator Richard Ojeda , the lead sponsor of a medical marijuana bill, says he's confident the bill will clear the Senate and return to the House of Delegates. "If it passes the Senate, then it will let people over there know that they have an opportunity to, once again, do something positive," Ojeda said on last week's MetroNews "Talkline."
