Logan County man pleads guilty to fed...

Logan County man pleads guilty to federal tax crime

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Logan County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a false statement on a tax return, according U.S. Attorney Carol Casto. Timothy Moore, 54, of Logan, admitted to diverting more than $400,000 in checks intended for his business from 2010 to at least 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 8 min jonjedi 802
Looking for dog fights. Must be ligit 15 min Pitfighter 7
J Moore 59 min Rooster 1
People Looking In Trashcans 1 hr The Warden 6
Ojeda, White, etc., and Logan County School(s) 1 hr Resident 20
Kendra conley 1 hr Tim 2
Wilkinson basketball who the best 2 hr Rooster 8
Basketball Player-Noe 3 hr Tiger Stripes 83
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC