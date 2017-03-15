Logan County man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
A Logan County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a false statement on a tax return, according U.S. Attorney Carol Casto. Timothy Moore, 54, of Logan, admitted to diverting more than $400,000 in checks intended for his business from 2010 to at least 2013.
