ARTS to tell story of Jesus

Southern Coalition for the ARTS is set to bring the story of Jesus Christ to the Coalfield Jamboree Stage March 24 and 25. The musical "Godspell" is a modern retelling of the Book of Matthew which features a small group of followers who help Jesus relate parables.

