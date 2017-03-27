Around The Region for March 29

Around The Region for March 29

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Hon. Meshea Poore, president-elect of the West Virginia Bar Association and former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has been announced as the keynote speaker of the Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee's Senator Robert C. Byrd Democratic Dinner, to be held April 7 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ralph Reagan 40 min Friend of a friend 1
Timmy from peach 4 hr Want Her 5
New M.C. Reapers. 5 hr Wvman 6
Ojeda, White, etc., and Logan County School(s) 6 hr Dave 41
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Sunshine 4,032
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 13 hr tina anne 1,220
Nursing Home Abuse in our area 14 hr Just wondering 13
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC