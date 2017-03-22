2nd JROTC town hall held -

2nd JROTC town hall held -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Logan Banner

In response to proposed cuts to the JROTC program, Cadets and parents involved with Logan County Schools' JROTC program held their second town hall in less than week Monday, March 20. The open-style forum allowed parents and concerned members of society a chance to voice their opinions about the positive outcomes the program offers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SSAC Investigating Wildcats 4 hr Get over it 21
Missy curry fired as GM of Pizza Hut why? 4 hr Lol 5
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 5 hr jonjedi 1,238
Whining tigers 19 hr Best Western 77
Racism In Logan County 20 hr Ted Port 13
Hunter Neil from CRHS. Wed Stanley 3
Legalization of marijuana in WV Wed DubV 1
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC