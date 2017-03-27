2nd arrest in Micco church break-in -

2nd arrest in Micco church break-in -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Logan Banner

A second arrest was recently made in the case of the church burglary at Micco that occurred in October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can you get a learner's permit if you drop out ... (Jun '11) 2 min Just asking 82
Liz (Feb '15) 1 hr Just being Nosey 5
Eugen Landau Murphy is BROKE (Mar '13) 1 hr Can you count 50
Timmy Farmer 2 hr Know your info fi... 13
Who remembers K-City (Jan '10) 4 hr howie 177
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr Fuckwitmenc 4,019
Logan strip clubs (Jun '12) 13 hr love the v 92
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC