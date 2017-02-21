Williamson man arrested for grand larceny

Williamson man arrested for grand lar...

A Williamson, W.Va. resident was arrested in Logan recently after he allegedly attempted to leave the Walmart at Fountain Place Mall without paying for over $1,000 in electronics.

