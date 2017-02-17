Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media
Critics of President Donald Trump saw in his Thursday news conference a combative, thin-skinned chief executive who continues to blame the media for the controversies roiling his administration. His supporters saw something else: A champion of Middle America who is taking on the establishment and making good on his campaign promises to put the country first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|10 min
|STEPIN IN
|79
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|Trump won grow up
|142
|Logan man arrested for wearing mask in public -
|1 hr
|joker
|4
|drop a word/add a word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,067
|DROP A Word AND ADD a word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,833
|Chief Logan Park Roadway
|3 hr
|Hank
|26
|Suddenlink
|4 hr
|FrontierEmployee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC