Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media
There are 69 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from Thursday, titled Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
#1 Friday
Trump and his supporters are deplorable!!!
#2 Friday
AMEN!!!
#3 Friday
Do you know the difference in deplore and support? I'm sorry, but I do not know, will you teach me the meaning of both in a way which I can understand what you are talking about. And please try and keep it down to my level of intelligence. Thank you, Nancy P/s I like Trump and I support him, but I want to know if I am doing the right thing, thanks again
#4 Friday
How can PRESIDENT TRUMP have trump supporters. Unless you are unaware the election is long over.Those supporters are AMERICANS.
#5 Friday
. A real compliment.
#6 Friday
. You will go to hell.
#7 Friday
Every time Trump tries to shout down a reporter calling them fake news, they should just start yelling back at the top of their voice "FAKE PRESIDENT! FAKE ELECTION!!"
#8 Friday
Combative ? Is THAT what y'all are calling it ? That's just preciously optimistic. Any port in a storm, I guess.
United States
#9 Yesterday
Getting the majority of votes in 30 out of 50 states is a very real election result.
#10 Yesterday
But still lost the poplar votes. Trump got less votes then Crooked Hillary. Now that is real news.
United States
#11 Yesterday
I suspect the founding fathers created the electoral college because they knew the general populace wasn't to be trusted in electing a president.
The fact that Hillary got the popular vote is plain evidence that even after 8 years of Obama, most voters were still not to be trusted to make an intelligent choice.
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,879
Here
#12 Yesterday
Deplore is to express a strong disapproval of something.
Deplorable is one deserving strong condemnation. In other words it's a person who does something really nasty or objectionable.
Support is to back someone up or be on their side.
Hope that helps
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,879
Here
#13 Yesterday
#14 Yesterday
. If I were Trump I would call a news conference outside when it was raining/cold and the cancel it 5 minutes before starting time. I wouldn't hold news conferences. I would send word to the news casters ('''''''''F''''''k U). Then I would have a glass of juice and laugh.
#15 Yesterday
. In ur case you would be on their back side. We know u r gay.
#16 Yesterday
I'll give u the real news.'''''''''Trump is President'''''. How is that for ur popular vote? Hahahahaha
#17 Yesterday
Actually it is not news at all, it doesn't matter at all. What the real news is would be that our president was elected by beating Clinton with electoral votes.....the ones that count! Trump won the presidency the same way every president before him won, with the electoral college.....because that is the way we elect our presidents in this country. So Hillary winning CA and NY and pretty much just the coast votes.....minus of course N.C.(the blue wall I believe), isn't news at all. It just means she lost....the loser is never news!
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,879
Here
#18 Yesterday
That would serve him better than actually having a press conference.
Retired Adm. Robert Harward made his decision to turn down the job to replace Flynn after he saw the lie-a-palooza.
And those 5-10% of Republicans who were supporting him are seriously rethinking that.
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,879
Here
#19 Yesterday
Say what you will.
Even your sex toys reject you.
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,879
Here
#20 Yesterday
How's this for popularity. In their most recent poll, Pew Research found that 75% of respondents had a strong opinion of Trump. 46% strongly disapprove while only 29% strongly approve.
Another poll shows that 11% of the people who voted for Trump now regret that vote.
And yet another poll has 45% more concerned with the Trump campaign's contact with Russian intelligence to 32% who are bothered by the leaks.
He's going down.
