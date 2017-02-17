Trump supporters cheer his combative ...

Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media

There are 69 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from Thursday, titled Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

By a vote

Des Moines, IA

#1 Friday
Trump and his supporters are deplorable!!!

President Hilter

Philadelphia, PA

#2 Friday
By a vote wrote:
Trump and his supporters are deplorable!!!
AMEN!!!

Nancy

Virginia Beach, VA

#3 Friday
By a vote wrote:
Trump and his supporters are deplorable!!!
Do you know the difference in deplore and support? I'm sorry, but I do not know, will you teach me the meaning of both in a way which I can understand what you are talking about. And please try and keep it down to my level of intelligence. Thank you, Nancy P/s I like Trump and I support him, but I want to know if I am doing the right thing, thanks again
CNN FAKE NEWS

Shelby, NC

#4 Friday
President Hilter wrote:
AMEN!!!
How can PRESIDENT TRUMP have trump supporters. Unless you are unaware the election is long over.Those supporters are AMERICANS.

John Emerson

Wytheville, VA

#5 Friday
By a vote wrote:
Trump and his supporters are deplorable!!!
. A real compliment.

John Emerson

Wytheville, VA

#6 Friday
President Hilter wrote:
AMEN!!!
. You will go to hell.
Dial-a-roast

Nitro, WV

#7 Friday
Every time Trump tries to shout down a reporter calling them fake news, they should just start yelling back at the top of their voice "FAKE PRESIDENT! FAKE ELECTION!!"

Dixiecrat

Charleston, WV

#8 Friday
Combative ? Is THAT what y'all are calling it ? That's just preciously optimistic. Any port in a storm, I guess.

compote

United States

#9 Yesterday
Dial-a-roast wrote:
Every time Trump tries to shout down a reporter calling them fake news, they should just start yelling back at the top of their voice "FAKE PRESIDENT! FAKE ELECTION!!"
Getting the majority of votes in 30 out of 50 states is a very real election result.

been served

Charleston, WV

#10 Yesterday
compote wrote:
<quoted text>Getting the majority of votes in 30 out of 50 states is a very real election result.
But still lost the poplar votes. Trump got less votes then Crooked Hillary. Now that is real news.

Geezer

United States

#11 Yesterday
been served wrote:
But still lost the poplar votes. Trump got less votes then Crooked Hillary. Now that is real news.
I suspect the founding fathers created the electoral college because they knew the general populace wasn't to be trusted in electing a president.
The fact that Hillary got the popular vote is plain evidence that even after 8 years of Obama, most voters were still not to be trusted to make an intelligent choice.

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

1,879

Here

#12 Yesterday
Nancy wrote:
<quoted text>Do you know the difference in deplore and support? I'm sorry, but I do not know, will you teach me the meaning of both in a way which I can understand what you are talking about. And please try and keep it down to my level of intelligence. Thank you, Nancy P/s I like Trump and I support him, but I want to know if I am doing the right thing, thanks again
Deplore is to express a strong disapproval of something.

Deplorable is one deserving strong condemnation. In other words it's a person who does something really nasty or objectionable.

Support is to back someone up or be on their side.

Hope that helps

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

1,879

Here

#13 Yesterday
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAlexMohajer/...
Susan Moore

Wytheville, VA

#14 Yesterday
Dial-a-roast wrote:
Every time Trump tries to shout down a reporter calling them fake news, they should just start yelling back at the top of their voice "FAKE PRESIDENT! FAKE ELECTION!!"
. If I were Trump I would call a news conference outside when it was raining/cold and the cancel it 5 minutes before starting time. I wouldn't hold news conferences. I would send word to the news casters ('''''''''F''''''k U). Then I would have a glass of juice and laugh.
Susan Moore

Wytheville, VA

#15 Yesterday
jonjedi wrote:
Deplore is to express a strong disapproval of something.

Deplorable is one deserving strong condemnation. In other words it's a person who does something really nasty or objectionable.

Support is to back someone up or be on their side.

Hope that helps
. In ur case you would be on their back side. We know u r gay.
Susan Moore

Wytheville, VA

#16 Yesterday
been served wrote:
<quoted text>

But still lost the poplar votes. Trump got less votes then Crooked Hillary. Now that is real news.
I'll give u the real news.'''''''''Trump is President'''''. How is that for ur popular vote? Hahahahaha

American Independent

Coffeyville, KS

#17 Yesterday
been served wrote:
<quoted text>

But still lost the poplar votes. Trump got less votes then Crooked Hillary. Now that is real news.
Actually it is not news at all, it doesn't matter at all. What the real news is would be that our president was elected by beating Clinton with electoral votes.....the ones that count! Trump won the presidency the same way every president before him won, with the electoral college.....because that is the way we elect our presidents in this country. So Hillary winning CA and NY and pretty much just the coast votes.....minus of course N.C.(the blue wall I believe), isn't news at all. It just means she lost....the loser is never news!

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

1,879

Here

#18 Yesterday
Susan Moore wrote:
<quoted text>. If I were Trump I would call a news conference outside when it was raining/cold and the cancel it 5 minutes before starting time. I wouldn't hold news conferences. I would send word to the news casters ('''''''''F''''''k U). Then I would have a glass of juice and laugh.
That would serve him better than actually having a press conference.

Retired Adm. Robert Harward made his decision to turn down the job to replace Flynn after he saw the lie-a-palooza.

And those 5-10% of Republicans who were supporting him are seriously rethinking that.

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

1,879

Here

#19 Yesterday
Susan Moore wrote:
<quoted text>. In ur case you would be on their back side. We know u r gay.
Say what you will.

Even your sex toys reject you.
jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

1,879

Here

#20 Yesterday
Susan Moore wrote:
<quoted text>
I'll give u the real news.'''''''''Trump is President'''''. How is that for ur popular vote? Hahahahaha
How's this for popularity. In their most recent poll, Pew Research found that 75% of respondents had a strong opinion of Trump. 46% strongly disapprove while only 29% strongly approve.

Another poll shows that 11% of the people who voted for Trump now regret that vote.

And yet another poll has 45% more concerned with the Trump campaign's contact with Russian intelligence to 32% who are bothered by the leaks.

He's going down.

