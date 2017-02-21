The murderous a 30s
Some readers may recall the story of Logan Police Chief Roy Knotts being gunned down in 1930 at the Smokehouse restaurant in Logan by Enoch Scaggs, who put five bullets into the man who was on his first day of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|14 min
|RoxLo
|405
|Timmy from peach
|1 hr
|Kevin
|2
|Logan Wildcats lose again on Wednesday night
|3 hr
|Hey yo
|3
|Jennay
|4 hr
|I am karma
|1
|Tracy frye (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Ur stupid
|32
|People Begging For Money
|5 hr
|Game
|18
|new life upholstery
|6 hr
|Gross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC