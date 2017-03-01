Never say die
The closing of so many Sears's stores across the nation, including the one at Aracoma near Logan and the Charleston Town Center Mall location, is sad to see in these turbulent economic times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla turner and sugar dad
|1 hr
|Billy
|2
|Gattis pizza
|3 hr
|Of course
|10
|Casual Hookup
|6 hr
|mr williamson
|6
|Chief Logan Park Roadway
|22 hr
|Seeking justice
|38
|Miners Crush Wildcats Again
|23 hr
|Back to the future
|18
|What do you think about Trinity Health Care? (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Truth
|331
|Mighty Tigers Looking Good
|Sat
|Of course
|11
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC