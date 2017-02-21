Kiwanis Pancake Day set for Feb. 25 -
The Kiwanis Club of Logan's has served the greater good of Logan County for 93 years, and the group's annual Pancake Day has been raising funds for their various projects and donations for around 60 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|16 min
|jonjedi
|402
|Logan Wildcats lose again on Wednesday night
|31 min
|Hey yo
|3
|Jennay
|1 hr
|I am karma
|1
|Tracy frye (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Ur stupid
|32
|People Begging For Money
|2 hr
|Game
|18
|new life upholstery
|3 hr
|Gross
|5
|Why can't they get drug dealing Terrindez off t...
|3 hr
|Smh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC