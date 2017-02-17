Buffalo Mountain Wreck -

Buffalo Mountain Wreck -

One lane of traffic was blocked on Buffalo Mountain for several hours Friday afternoon, after a flatbed truck owned by B & C Trucking out of Lisborne, Ohio overturned going down the mountain.

