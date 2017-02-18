Battle of the a oehamburgerersa
Although there were no McDonald's, Burger King's or Hardee's around back in 1953 - the year of my birth - there was such a thing as a hamburger, and hamburger joints, as well as several drive-ins located in Logan County, all with burgers and hot dogs being a specialty that has not changed much even today.
