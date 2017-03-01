45 years later: Buffalo Creek Disaster -

45 years later: Buffalo Creek Disaster -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Logan Banner

Each year survivors, descendants and those wish to honor the memories of the people and communities lost that Saturday in February 1972 gather to recall their stories at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 40 min George Washington 3,998
Why can't they get drug dealing Terrindez off t... 1 hr Matter of time 5
is james queen ever going to grow up (May '10) 1 hr Pammie 27
Logan high grades and sports 5 hr Softball dad 6
B12 shots at dr. Millers office (Apr '10) 10 hr sabrinagflowers89 41
Logan Wildcats lose again on Wednesday night 18 hr Frosh 22
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 18 hr Trump your President 597
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,605 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC