18k reportedly embezzled from Sears -

18k reportedly embezzled from Sears -

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

A Chapmanville, W.Va. woman was arrested recently on a list of felony charges associated with theft from the now-closed Sears store as West Logan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word OR drop a word (Mar '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 4,184
drop a word/add a word (Jan '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 15,000
DROP A Word AND ADD a word (Jan '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 13,757
One Word Game (Feb '10) 3 hr 2twisted 12,688
Best Politician From Logan County 10 hr Logic 22
Omar Area Needs Help 12 hr Observer 2
Gattis pizza 12 hr Webster 6
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC