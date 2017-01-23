Tax Dodgers to have names published? -
People who are behind in their taxes owed to the City of Logan may find themselves listed in legal ads in this newspaper in the near future.
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Logan Junior Varsity Coach
|4 hr
|Teamster
|12
|Wildcat Boys Basketball
|4 hr
|Scout
|152
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Well
|3,986
|opinions about money mike in peack creek (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|CRYSTAL NOTTINGHAM
|11
|Logan Cheerleaders
|20 hr
|Fan
|9
|Add a word OR drop a word (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,143
|DROP A Word AND ADD a word (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,721
