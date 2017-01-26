NECCO seeks foster parents in the coalfields -
In Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Mingo, McDowell, and Wyoming counties, the referrals of children into the foster system are simply outpacing NECCO's ability to place them in the care of foster parents.
