NECCO seeks foster parents in the coalfields -
In Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Mingo, McDowell, and Wyoming counties, the referrals of children into the foster system are simply outpacing NECCO's ability to place them in the care of foster parents. There are thousands of children in the state in need of placement with foster parents, and workers at NECCO say they receive new calls for potential foster placements everday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coal Valley News.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just To Many Cheerleaders
|10 min
|Logic
|2
|Wildcats Body Slammed in Chapmanvilie
|1 hr
|Honestly
|10
|Hank Marcum
|2 hr
|Not surprised
|1
|What's going on at chief Logan lodge
|3 hr
|Sad Place
|3
|Logan High School class of 88 (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Dick Guzinya
|52
|DROP A Word AND ADD a word (Jan '10)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,790
|married men
|7 hr
|secrets
|7
|Shooting at Logan lodge
|21 hr
|239Boi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC