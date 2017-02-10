NECCO seeks foster parents in the coa...

NECCO seeks foster parents in the coalfields

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Coal Valley News

In Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Mingo, McDowell, and Wyoming counties, the referrals of children into the foster system are simply outpacing NECCO's ability to place them in the care of foster parents. There are thousands of children in the state in need of placement with foster parents, and workers at NECCO say they receive new calls for potential foster placements everday.

