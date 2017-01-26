Logan judges remove themselves from P...

Logan judges remove themselves from Porter case -

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Logan Banner

Judge Joshua Butcher and Judge Eric O'Briant have removed themselves from hearing the case set to decide criminal culpability in the attack on Senator Richard Ojeda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

