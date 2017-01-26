Logan judges remove themselves from Porter case -
Judge Joshua Butcher and Judge Eric O'Briant have removed themselves from hearing the case set to decide criminal culpability in the attack on Senator Richard Ojeda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drop a word/add a word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,973
|DROP A Word AND ADD a word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,727
|Add a word OR drop a word (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,151
|Gattis pizza
|5 hr
|Shaun Adkins USMC
|2
|Best Politician From Logan County
|7 hr
|laughing stock
|11
|Charity looking for charity
|9 hr
|Someone who Cares
|16
|Clerk
|10 hr
|Lol
|10
|Richard Ojeda (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|Col Jessup
|73
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC