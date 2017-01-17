Fur still flying in West Logan -
While a proposal to license dogs and cats in the town of West Logan has been tabled for further research on the matter there were still some discussions of stray dogs and cats at town hall on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wolves in Logan? (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Willie Coyote
|30
|H & P Recycling close down?
|2 hr
|Hillbilly
|1
|Chief Logan Park Roadway
|10 hr
|Jason
|12
|Charity looking for charity
|10 hr
|Over the bridge
|7
|Chris Stratton beat his mom and sister! (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|Chris who
|34
|Wildcat Boys Basketball
|11 hr
|Fair shake
|88
|Add a word OR drop a word (Mar '10)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,133
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC