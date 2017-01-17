Fur still flying in West Logan -

Fur still flying in West Logan -

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

While a proposal to license dogs and cats in the town of West Logan has been tabled for further research on the matter there were still some discussions of stray dogs and cats at town hall on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wolves in Logan? (Apr '13) 1 hr Willie Coyote 30
H & P Recycling close down? 2 hr Hillbilly 1
Chief Logan Park Roadway 10 hr Jason 12
Charity looking for charity 10 hr Over the bridge 7
Chris Stratton beat his mom and sister! (Jul '12) 10 hr Chris who 34
Wildcat Boys Basketball 11 hr Fair shake 88
Add a word OR drop a word (Mar '10) 12 hr Princess Hey 4,133
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC