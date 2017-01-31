Field named for Ooten -
Chapmanville Regional High School softball coach Ronnie Ooten was honored by members of the Logan County Board of Education January 26. Board member Dr. Ed White, made a motion to rename the softball field at Chapmanville Regional Hight School after Ooten.
