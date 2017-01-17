Drug Court graduates 6 -

Drug Court graduates 6 -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Logan Banner

The recent drug court graduation featured the fo.lowing speakers: Supreme Court Justice Brent Benjamin; Mike Lacy, Director of Probation Services; Michael Browning, Representative for Senator Joe Manchin; Chad Story, Representative for Congressman Evan Jenkins; Gabriel Frye, Logan County Juvenile Drug Court Probation Officer and Chris Newsome, past ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charity looking for charity 54 min didn't u know 2
new governor 1 hr thieves 7
Chris Stratton beat his mom and sister! (Jul '12) 1 hr Roop 31
Wolves in Logan? (Apr '13) 3 hr Liddledad 28
Hannah Adkins ? 6 hr Possible 3
Wildcat Boys Basketball 7 hr Title IX 84
Chris Stratton (Dec '12) 14 hr region2 3
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC